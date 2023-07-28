Search
Call for Media Credential Applications: 2023 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jul 11, 2023, 2:00 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – The USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms will take place August 8-13, 2023, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky. Members of the media who would like to request credentials to cover the event should submit a completed application form and waiver by July 28, 2023.

Over 800 ponies from across the country come to the Kentucky Horse Park to compete with their youth riders in hunter, jumper, and equitation classes. The 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms hosts the USEF Pony Hunter National Championships, Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Finals, and USEF Pony Jumper National Championships.

Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy. Please fill out and return the media credentials application and waiver to Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected]. A USEF subscriber membership will be required to complete the background check process; go to the USEF website to become a member. Domestic and international background checks may take several weeks to process, so complete the initial steps as soon as possible. Background checks are to be paid by the applicant or their employer. In addition, media are bound by the USEF Safe Sport Policy and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies and are encouraged to complete the SafeSport training.

No freelance photographers will be allowed to cover the event for private clients, and those in violation will be asked to leave the competition grounds and be prohibited at all US Equestrian National Championships.

View the prize list and find out more event information at www.ponyfinals.org.