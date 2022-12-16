Athlete Selection Procedures Now Available for FEI Pan American Endurance Championships

Lexington, Ky. – Selection procedures for athletes interested in competing at the 2023 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships for Seniors and Juniors/Young Riders are available on the Endurance section of USEF.org.

The Pan American Championships will take place in Llay Llay, Chile, November 10-12, 2023. Athlete/horse combinations will be selected based on the ranking formula outlined in the selection procedures documents. Athletes must submit their Application of Intent online no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 15, 2023, to be included for consideration and must designate at least two and no more than five selection events during the selection period of October 21, 2022, through August 15, 2023.

Click here for more information on the 2023 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships and to download the selection procedure documents. Contact Susan Edwards, USEF Director of Endurance, at [email protected] with questions.

