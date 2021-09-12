Arabian Horses Set to Put Best Foot Forward at 2021 Sport Horse Nationals

Wilmington, Ohio - Join the Arabian Horse Association (AHA) in celebrating the beauty and versatility of the Arabian horse at the 2021 Sport Horse National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show from September 13-18 in Wilmington, Ohio. This unique show is currently the only sport horse competition offered by a breed association. Spectators will enjoy around 120 different classes, including dressage, speed jumper, and carriage pleasure driving. Competition begins with dressage in hand and under saddle classes on Monday, September 13.

AHA will be streaming all Main Ring classes here. Cost to view the entire Sport Horse Nationals live stream is $20, or purchase a four-show package for $75.

Tune in to the USEF Network on Friday, September 17, to get a special look at the competition from the Main Ring, courtesy of AHA! Not a USEF member? Get a free fan membership using promo code sporthorse21.

