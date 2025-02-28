Applications Now Open for 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships

The U.S. U25 Dressage athletes atop the podium at the 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships (Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce applications are now open for the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC), to be held in Traverse City, Mich., July 29 – August 3. Youth athletes in dressage and jumping are invited to submit their applications before the end of this year’s qualification period.

NAYC is open to jumping athletes FEI ages 12-21 and dressage athletes FEI ages 12-25. These championships provide invaluable opportunities for youth athletes to gain beneficial team experience in an FEI championship environment. NAYC is considered an important steppingstone for athletes who aspire to represent the U.S. internationally at the senior championship level.





2025 Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF



The FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships (NAYC) is the premier equestrian competition in North America for children (ages 12-14), juniors (ages 14-18), young riders (ages 16-21), and U25 (ages 16-25). The competition will host an FEI Children's Championship for dressage athletes aged 12 through 14 for the first time in 2025. The application for children, junior, and young riders is available on the United States Dressage Federation website. U25 athletes can apply via the USEF Athlete Dashboard. Both applications are open now through May 6, 2025. The qualifying period began on July 23, 2024, and will conclude on June 16, 2025.

Application due dates and fees are as follows:

Applications and fees submitted online on or prior to March 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged $50 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between March 12, 2025, and April 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged $100 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between April 23, 2025, and May 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged an application fee of $300 per application.

No applications will be accepted after May 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET



Additional Horses

Additional horses may be added to an already received application at no additional fee through April 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Between April 23, 2025, and May 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, the rider will be required to submit a $50 fee for each added horse.

No additional horses may be added to the application after May 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET



Selection Procedures:

Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA

The FEI Jumping North American Youth Championship for Children, Pre-Junior, Junior, and Young Rider categories provides experience-building opportunities for athletes across the categories to compete against their peers in a championship format like that of that of international senior championships.



The application for jumping athletes is available through the USEF Athlete Dashboard. The deadline for applications is June 2, 2025 (with the exception of Zone 10). The qualifying period began September 1, 2024, and concludes on June 1, 2025 (with the exception of Zone 10). The last day to submit Certificates of Capability will be June 9, 2025.



Additional Resources:



For more information on the NAYC for jumping, including selection procedures, click here.



Accommodation Information

Traverse City, Mich., is a popular summer destination, and NAYC competitors are strongly encouraged to book accommodations as early as possible. The Organizing Committee has partnered with several hotels in the Traverse City area to offer special room rates during the dates of the competition. Click here for NAYC partner hotel information.



Stay Connected

Keep up with USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram, USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.