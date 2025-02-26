69 Licensed Official Applicants Receive USEF Grants

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has awarded grants totaling $33,000 to 69 licensed official applicants as part of a grant program that further supports the development of both new licensed officials and higher-level officials.

Each of the 69 grant recipients are active USEF competing members and are either a current licensed official or have started a licensed official application.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for the fourth year in a row to support applicants on their pathway for a new license or a license promotion,” said Alina Brazzil, US Equestrian Director of Licensed Officials. “We are looking forward to hearing how each applicant used their grant funding and what they have learned along the way.”

The grant program, which was launched in 2022, aims to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S. Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) officials across all USEF-recognized breeds and disciplines. The grants offset the travel costs related to attending licensed official clinics and completing apprenticeships, which are requirements for a new license application or license promotion.

Individuals applied for grants in one of two categories: general and U35 (under 35 years of age). The general grants were evaluated and awarded based on the competition environment need for more officials overall and higher-level officials. The U35 grants are offered to encourage the development of a new generation of licensed officials.

“Twenty-one of our grant recipients applied for the U35 grant category, so we are thrilled to continue our focus on the future of officiating,” Brazzil added. “As we look forward to LA28, talent identification is key in order to continue the strength of our officiating pool in the U.S.”

Are you interested in becoming a licensed official? Review the Become Licensed webpage (usef.org/compete/resources-forms/licensed-officials/become-licensed) for information about the process as well as other grant opportunities offered by the FEI and USEF recognized affiliates and their foundations.