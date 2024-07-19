2024 USEF/Debbie Smith Grant Recipients Announced for Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship - West

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian congratulates the 2024 recipients of the USEF/Debbie Smith Grants for the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West. This year’s recipients are Lilah Hampton (San Angelo, Texas) for the 3’3” height and Jameson Roberts (Agua Dulce, Calif.) for the 3’6” height.

Debbie Smith with 2023 grant recipient Chimay Buyalos. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Thanks to the generosity of sponsor Debbie Smith, Hampton and Roberts will each receive a $10,000 grant to use toward expenses related to competing at this year’s championship, such as transportation, lodging, training, braiding, etc. Smith and US Equestrian launched the grants in 2023 to provide financial assistance to two qualified competitors at each of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West.

"Our sport thrives on the passion and commitment of our youth. I believe providing opportunities like these grants not only impacts their individual lives, but the future of equestrian sport,” said Smith. “I congratulate this year's recipients and look forward to watching your accomplishments at the championships and for years to come.”

Debbie Smith with 2023 grant recipient Avery Glynn ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

About the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships

Established in 2001, the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship showcases the best junior hunters in the nation while providing riders opportunities to meet and spend time with competitors from all over the country. In 2014, the 3’3” section was added and quickly gained popularity. Each year, more than 2,000 eligible hunters qualify to compete in the prestigious final which is held on each coast and is comprised of three phases: classic, under saddle, and handy. The overall score from the weighted sections determines the ultimate winner.

The 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship - West will take place at HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, Calif., July 22-24. Watch live on USEF Network.

About Debbie Smith

Debbie Smith has had an undeniable love for horses since childhood, that only grew stronger throughout her adult life. She has competed on both the East and West Coasts, and her successful junior career has continued to the present day, resulting in numerous USEF Horse of the Year Awards. While the thrill of competition drives her, Debbie’s true passion is for the sport. In addition to her own riding, Debbie also supports U.S. Show Jumping at the highest levels and hopes to see her horse, Carissimo 25, ridden by Aaron Vale make the team for Olympics in Paris this summer. From Olympic aspirations to generously supporting the Grant Program for the USEF Junior Hunter National Championship, Debbie’s commitment to providing opportunities for U.S. athletes to chase their dreams, exemplifies her dedication and has make an incredible impact on the sport she loves.