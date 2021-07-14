Wise Crowned 2021 USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final Champion

Lexington, Ky. – Kendra Wise has been crowned the 2021 USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final champion at the 85th Annual Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show. In the last class of the morning session on Wednesday, July 14, eight competitors demonstrated their skill during group railwork, and then executed an intricate individual pattern designed by judges Anne Judd (Lutz, Fla.), Paul Boone (Concord, N.C.), and Kristen Cater (Dunbarton, N.H.).

In the 21th anniversary of the Final, Wise (Tipp City, Ohio) rode Callaway’s Silent Partner, her 2008 American Saddlebred gelding, to the gold medal. Wise returned to the show ring with “Partner” in 2020 under the guidance of trainer Shelley Fisher after a seven-year hiatus from riding and competition.

“[Callaway’s Silent Partner] was such a good boy today. He was very focused and on his game. I felt like we both tried to step up for each other, and be there for each other. It’s been a long road coming to get this put together for this year, which has been so much fun,” said Wise. “He’s come so far and I feel like I’ve come so far. It’s so fun to get to come back.”

Wise started working with Partner, an experienced show horse competing in the youth, adult, and equitation divisions, last summer after returning to riding and competing as an adult. “The last time I competed like this was maybe seven years ago, but it’s been even longer since I’ve done equitation,” said Wise. “I think my last equitation class before this year was back in 2003!”

Isabella Privitera (Mission Hills, Kan.) was named reserve champion and silver medalist in the Final aboard Walterway’s Dignitary, Carl and Mary Privitera’s 2010 American Saddlebred gelding. Privitera is coached by Julianne Rafferty. At just 19 years old, this was Privitera’s first competition year as an adult amateur. At the end of her youth career, Privitera competed in the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final and earned a top-five placing.

Full Results

Champion: Kendra Wise on Callaway’s Silent Partner and instructed by Shelley Fisher

Reserve Champion: Isabella Privitera on Walterway’s Dignitary and instructed by Julianne Rafferty

Third: Dr. Morgan Wolin (Chicago, Ill.) on Zwee, her 2014 Morgan gelding, and instructed by Chad Cole

Fourth: Allison Schuh (Seymour, Wis.) on Castle Booty, Kimberly Schuh’s 2013 American Saddlebred mare, and instructed by Scott Matton

Fifth: Maria Traeger (Wauwatosa, Wis.) on Who’s On First, Nicole Lyons-Duerr’s American Saddlebred, and instructed by Scott Matton

Sixth: Susan Vinci (Prospect, Ky.) on Standing Guard, her 2007 American Saddlebred gelding, and instructed by Cindy Zubrod Boel

Seventh: Dr. John Stutts (Louisville, Ky.) on CH(EQ)Autumn’s Rainmaker, his 2006 American Saddlebred gelding, and instructed by Cindy Zubrod Boel

Eighth: Macy Brangers (Prospect, Ky.) on Aunty Bellum, Jason Brangers’s 2009 American Saddlebred mare, and instructed by Betsy Webb

Photo by Howard Schatzberg