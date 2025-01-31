USEF Board of Directors Continues to Prioritize Equine Welfare, Welcomes New Directors to the Board, and Highlights New Partnerships and Technologies

US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney talks during the Board of Directors Meeting during the 2025 Annual Meeting.

©Zack Ryle/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – The USEF Board of Directors met on Saturday, January 25, during the 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting in Lexington, Ky. During the meeting, the Directors heard progress reports from the past year, presentations on new and improved technologies, and made several important decisions that further the US Equestrian mission to provide access to and increase participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment.

“We are really excited about the next four years,” said Bill Moroney, USEF Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to the work we have done over the last four years, US Equestrian is able to engage in new opportunities to increase awareness of our sport, grow participation, and provide more benefits to our members and their horses."

Actions Taken by the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting

Proposed Extraordinary Rule Changes

US Equestrian continues to prioritize the welfare of horses, and in support of our work, the Board approved several landmark extraordinary rule change proposals that will become effective on April 1, 2025. These include the following:

GR 414 limits the administration of Shock Wave Therapy to licensed veterinarians on competition grounds.

GR 414.8 prohibits the use or possession of a list of injectable substances and any injectable prescription medication without a manufacturer or compounding pharmacy label with all ingredients listed on competition grounds. It also makes it a prohibited practice to rectally administer any substances on USEF competition grounds.

GR 702.1 identifies failure to cooperate, and obstructing or delaying a Federation investigation as a violation.

GR 839.1 prohibits the use of nosebands with abrasive interiors, except for rope and rawhide nosebands.

GR 801.6 permits the use of equine and human biometric sensors that are minimal in design and meet specified criteria.

EV112.3 indicates a whip should be used to encourage the horse forward and never used to vent an athlete’s temper or as a reprimand.

Additional approved rule changes become effective December 1, 2025, including:

GR 801.1 streamlines existing language related to helmet and other safety equipment. Beginning December 1, 2025, saddle attachments with rigid upward projection that may catch a riders clothing will be prohibited (e.g. peacock stirrups).

GR 1037.1 introduces a Recorded Warning for issuance in instances of minor offenses into the Federation’s updated Warning Card system.

Directors (L:R) Tom Brennan, Deborah Johnson, Ling Fu Wylie during the Board of Directors Meeting at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

©Zack Ryle/US Equestrian

Two proposed extraordinary rule changes were referred to the Mid-Year Board Meeting for additional work:

GR 840.1 would require all individuals who have fallen from a cart or horse to be examined by qualified medical personnel before returning to competition or re-mounting.

GR 843 further defines blood rules in competition.

The full listing of approved extraordinary and FEI rule changes can be accessed here.

Other Actions

The Board approved updates to the Drug & Medications Penalty Guidelines for Violations of the Prohibited Substances and 12 Hour Rule, increasing the penalties for violations in categories III and IV. The updated Guidelines can be accessed here.

Amendments to the bylaws were approved to align nomenclature with the rules and clarify the responsibilities of councils, adding in Team USA representatives. The updated bylaws can be accessed here.

Board Representation

Outgoing Director Ali Brock discusses her terms during the Board of Directors Meeting at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

©Zack Ryle/US Equestrian

US Equestrian recognized the dedicated service of Directors Ali Brock and Lauren Nicholson, whose terms ended at the close of this meeting. Brock served in her role as the Team USA AC rep since 2017, while Nicholson served in her role as the Team USA AC Alternate since 2022.

Sydney Elliott was elected to the Board as the Athlete Representative (Team USA Athletes’ Commission Representative), and Sharon White – Athlete Representative (Team USA Athletes’ Commission Alternate Representative). Both Sydney and Sharon will serve a four-year term that runs through January 2029.

Additionally, the Board elected the 2025 Executive Committee, which includes: Tom O’Mara (President), Judy Werner (Vice-President), Judy Sloan (Secretary/Treasurer), Max Amaya, Ellie Brimmer, Sydney Elliott, Britt McCormick, Diane Pitts, and Chester Weber.

Board Presentations

EquiRatings Managing Director Diarmuid Byrne presents on the content their team has crafted to the Board of Directors during the 2025 Annual Meeting.

©Zack Ryle/US Equestrian

The following presentations were made to the Board of Directors during the meeting: