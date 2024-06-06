USEF Athlete Selection Procedures Now Available for 2025 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has published the athlete selection procedures for the 2025 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors, which will take place on Sept. 20, 2025, in Buftea, Romania.

The Selection Procedures include FEI and USEF requirements for horses and athletes, along with the process that will be used by the USEF Endurance Selectors when naming the team and/or individual athletes for the championship.

Interested athletes must submit an application of intent to US Equestrian along with a non-refundable $50 application fee by June 2, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The selection period began on Sept. 1, 2023, and closes at the application deadline.

Questions? Contact USEF Director of Endurance Nicole Zerbee at [email protected].

Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on U.S. Endurance Riding by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAEndurance