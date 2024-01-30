US Equestrian and Toklat Continue Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Toklat, the Official Saddle Pad Supplier of US Equestrian, and an Official Supplier of U.S. Equestrian Teams.

As a part of the partnership, Toklat will continue to offer all US Equestrian members 15% off any purchase plus free shipping at www.toklat.com, or 15% off at an authorized retailer via an exclusive MemberPerk.

Toklat manufactures and distributes equestrian gear and apparel through several popular brands including Irideon®, Woof Wear, Roeckl Gloves, and many more.

As an official supplier, Toklat will continue to provide quality saddle pads to teams representing the U.S. in eventing, vaulting, endurance, jumping, dressage, and para-dressage.

“We are grateful for Toklat’s continued support of US Equestrian,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Toklat provides an elite product that is worthy of our team athletes’ use on the international stage, while at the same time providing valuable benefits to all US Equestrian members through their generous MemberPerk.”

"We are truly honored to extend our role as the Official Saddle Pad Supplier to the US Equestrian for another fantastic year,” states Toklat Vice President Jennifer Mreen-Holmes. “At Toklat, our commitment to excellence in crafting the highest quality products for equines and equestrians of all levels and disciplines remains unwavering. We deeply appreciate the steadfast commitment of the US Equestrian organization to the same community, and we look forward to seeing everyone out and about, pursuing their love for horses and riding. Here's to another year of collaboration, growth, and shared enthusiasm for the equestrian world!"

About Toklat

Located in beautiful Lake Oswego, Oregon, Toklat has been manufacturing and distributing equestrian-related products since 1976 and has grown into an internationally renowned and respected company. Toklat is known for brands like T3 Matrix, Myler Bits, Irideon, Woof Wear, Champion, Roeckl, Bucas, SuperQuilt, Leovet, Royal Rider, and many more. One of their greatest strengths is partnering with craftspeople from their own factory in the U.S., along with manufacturers from around the world, to produce a variety of high-quality products that their customers can appreciate and be proud to own.

For more information about Toklat and our range of equestrian products, please visit www.toklat.com