US Equestrian and SmartPak Announce Continued Partnership and Title Sponsorship of the SmartPak USEF Horse of the Year Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with SmartPak. SmartPak has been a longtime partner and sponsor of US Equestrian and will continue as the title sponsor of the SmartPak USEF/Horse of the Year program for 2022.

Additionally, all US Equestrian members receive a 5% discount on SmartPak orders through the MemberPerks program.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with US Equestrian as the official title sponsor of the Horse of the Year Program,” said Carma Caughlan, SmartPak’s Vice President of Consumer Marketing. “It’s an incredible honor and recognition that we’re to be a part of. We’re here to support all US Equestrian members and their horses on their journey to achieve their goals.”

“US Equestrian appreciates SmartPak’s ongoing support as a partner and sponsor of our organization,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re thrilled to have them return as the title sponsor of the SmartPak USEF Horse of the Year program, one of the most prestigious awards programs across all of our breeds and disciplines.”

