US Equestrian Now Accepting 2023 Grant Applications for Licensed Official Development

US Equestrian is pleased to announce it is now accepting applications for 2023 licensed official development grants.

USEF members who meet the eligibility requirements and have an active licensed official application may apply, whether they are interested in obtaining their first USEF license or seeking a promotion in their respective breed or discipline. Grants are intended to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S. Féderation Équestre Internationale officials to complete application requirements, such as traveling to apprentice at a competition or attend a licensed official clinic. In 2022, 19 individuals were approved to receive a USEF Licensed Official Grant amounting to a total of $11,700.

The 2023 grants will be offered in two categories—general and U35. General grants will be considered based on the competition environment’s need for more officials or higher-level officials. The U35 grants provide an opportunity to support individuals under the age of 35 to become a licensed official or apply for a promotion.

“Encouraging and mentoring the next generation of individuals to become licensed officials is key for the vitality of our sport. You can’t have a competition without officials,” said Alina Brazzil, Director of Licensed Officials.

"Development of the official’s pathway is an important facet of the competition environment,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer. “This program was quite successful in its inaugural year. The Federation plans to again support individuals who have the drive to develop their education and become leaders in the officiating field in 2023. We encourage you to apply.”

Applicants are encouraged to think creatively and apply for competition and clinic experiences that would not normally be available to them due to financial barriers.

How to Apply

The complete list of grant requirements and application is available through the new LO Grant Application tile on the LO Dashboard here. All 2023 applicants must apply online through the LO Grant Application tile on or before March 1, 2023; emailed and mailed hard copy applications will not be accepted this year.

All portions of the online application must be completed for the application to be processed and reviewed. The 2023 applications may be considered on a rolling basis after the initial deadline if grant funds are still available, but all funds awarded must be claimed and utilized within the 2023 competition year, which ends November 30, 2023.

Questions may be directed to the Licensed Officials Department at [email protected]