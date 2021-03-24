US Equestrian and National Collegiate Equestrian Association Launch USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian and the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) are pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership for the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal program. The program seeks to introduce riders to the NCEA and its format of hunter/jumping seat equitation collegiate riding. This partnership is an expansion of the NCEA’s existing Junior Hunt Seat Medal program. The NCEA is an Education Partner of US Equestrian.



“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with US Equestrian as an Education Partner, particularly with this outstanding medal program,” said NCEA Executive Director Leah Fiorentino. “The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal program will give youth equestrians a taste of what is possible in their collegiate riding career before they even get to college.”



Competition Format

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal is open to all junior members of the USEF and Equine Canada. Competition consists of a two-phase class with an over fences portion and a flat portion. The Finals include an additional bracket-format phase that requires riders to compete on unfamiliar horses in a format similar to that of the NCEA. Three different regions will host a USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final: East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast. Dates and locations for the Finals will be announced at a later date.



Learn more about the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal program.



About the National Collegiate Equestrian Association

The National Collegiate Equestrian Association, in concert with the mission and vision of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), is committed to providing collegiate opportunities for female equestrian student-athletes to compete at the highest level, while embracing equity, diversity, and promoting academic and competitive excellence. NCAA Equestrian student-athletes, coaches, and programs adhere to their respective NCAA Division rules and regulations. Currently 24 colleges and universities sponsor equestrian as an NCAA Emerging Sport for Women, with more being added each year. More than 1,400 women are listed on NCAA team rosters across the United States. Follow the NCEA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



