US Equestrian Names NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Rome CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected for the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team at the 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Rome CSIO5* in Rome, Italy, from May 23-26. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson and supported by U.S. Jumping Team Veterinarian Dr. Diego Ulibarri and U.S. Jumping Team Equine Therapist Janus Marquis along with the grooms and horse owners.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

(Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

(New York, N.Y.) Alise Oken (Charlotte, N.C.)

(Charlotte, N.C.) Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.)

(Greenwich, Conn.) Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)

Competition Information

The CSIO5* competition will begin Thursday, May 23, and will conclude on Sunday, May 26. The Nations Cup will take place Friday, May 24, at 2:30 p.m. GMT+2/8:30 a.m. ET, while the Grand Prix will take place Sunday, May 26, at 12:30 p.m. GMT+2/6:30 a.m. ET.

Event website | Schedule | Start list and results

Follow US Equestrian

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.