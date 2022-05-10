US Equestrian Names NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* at the Piazza di Siena in Rome, Italy from May 26-29. The Nations Cup competition is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m. GMT+2.

The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas)

Chloe Reid (Wellington, Fla.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)



The Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* is a designated CSIO Observation Event for the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team ahead of team selection for the 2022 FEI Jumping World Championships. To learn more about the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* and view a full competition schedule, please visit www.piazzadisiena.it/en/.

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.