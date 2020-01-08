US Equestrian Names Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for Adequan Global Dressage Festival 1 CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations who will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 1 CPEDI3*. Held from January 8-11 in Wellington, Fla., the CPEDI3* will be the first team competition for the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team in 2020. Michel Assouline will serve as the chef d’equipe.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team in the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 1 CPEDI3*:

David Botana (Portland, Maine), Grade I, and Lord Locksley, a 19-year-old Trakehner stallion owned by Margaret Stevens and Susanne Hamilton

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.), Grade III, and El Corona Texel, Rowan O’Riley’s 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.), Grade IV, and Solitaer 40, a 13-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate Shoemaker, Craig Shoemaker, and Deena Shoemaker

Roxanne Trunnell (Wellington, Fla.), Grade I, and Dolton, an eight-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Flintwoode Farms LLC and Karin Flint

Competition Information

Competition begins Thursday with the respective FEI Team Tests, followed by the FEI Individual Tests on Friday. The top one-third of the combinations per grade will move on to Saturday’s FEI Freestyle Tests under the lights.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.