US Equestrian and The Dutta Corp. Announce The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grants

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the establishment of The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grants. These grants will be awarded to eventing athletes who are targeting the 2024 Olympic Games.

US Equestrian will award two air transportation grants with a value up to $20,000 each to be used toward horse flight expenses for a CCI4* or CCI5*-L competition during the 2023 calendar year. The application period will run from June 20th to August 7th, and FEI-registered eventing athletes will receive have been sent an email notification with further information, and it is also available here. After consultation with the Eventing Pathway Working Group, the Eventing Technical Advisor will recommend a list of grant recipients to the USEF CEO for approval.

“The Dutta Corp. has been a generous partner of US Equestrian’s eventing programs, and we’re so pleased to have their support as we look toward the 2024 Olympics in Paris,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “These travel grants will be a valuable asset to Olympic hopefuls as they compete in FEI events this year and prepare to go for the gold in 2024.”

“We are honored to partner again with US Equestrian to support the excellent U.S. horsemen and horsewomen as they travel the world to be the best they can be and give it all to be on the podium in Paris 2024 and beyond,” said Tim Dutta, founder and CEO of The Dutta Corp. “We are humbled to give their horses wings.”

About The Dutta Corp.

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three decades, J. Tim Dutta and The Dutta Corp. team has put the horse first and foremost. With state-of-the-art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Equestrian Games™, FEI World Cup™ Finals and is the Official Equine Air Transport of US Equestrian. We Give Horses Wings™