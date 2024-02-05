US Equestrian and Charles Owen Renew Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Charles Owen. The partnership will run through the end of the 2024 competition year and includes the following designations:

Official Helmet of US Equestrian

Official Supplier of U.S. Equestrian Teams

Official Partner of US Equestrian

Official Partner of US Equestrian Safety Awareness Week

Charles Owen is a longtime leader in equestrian safety, and its helmets and body protectors are the choice of many athletes across disciplines. In addition, Charles Owen will continue their role as a major partner and educational resource of the US Equestrian Safety Awareness Week, September 16-22. As an Official Supplier of U.S. Equestrian Teams, Charles Owen will also provide its BodyBaseTM Pro shirts and helmet covers for DEFENDER U.S. Eventing Team members competing in international team events.

“Renewing our longstanding partnership with Charles Owen simply makes sense,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Both US Equestrian and Charles Owen share a commitment to safety in equestrian sport at all levels. Charles Owen is at the forefront of advancing technology and safety measures that will continue to keep our athletes safe while participating in the sport they love. We are thrilled to have Charles Owen continue their partnership with our organization.”

“We are proud to be announcing the renewal of the partnership between Charles Owen and US Equestrian,” said Becci Flanagan, International Marketing Executive for Charles Owen.

“Our aim for this partnership is to continue driving the awareness of helmet and rider safety within the equestrian industry and we are proud to be able to continue working with US Equestrian to communicate this through 2024. Keep an eye out for new things coming for 2024!”

About Charles Owen

Charles Owen has long been a name synonymous with safety and research in the equestrian industry. For over 110 years, the brand continues to produce innovative, industry-leading designs for riding helmets and body protectors. www.charlesowen.com