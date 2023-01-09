US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup CSIO3* Competitions at Vejer de la Frontera and Vilamoura

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3* in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain, from October 26-29, 2023, and the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vilamoura CSIO3* in Vilamoura, Portugal, from November 16-19, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski at both competitions.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Caitlyn Connors (Glen Mills, Pa.)

(Glen Mills, Pa.) Jacob Pope (Columbia, Md.)

(Columbia, Md.) Giavanna Rinaldi (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Zayna Rizvi (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Hannah Selleck (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Competition Information

FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, October 26. The Nations Cup will take place Friday, October 27, while the Grand Prix closes out the competition on Sunday, October 29.

Event website | Schedule | Start list and results | Live stream

FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vilamoura CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, November 16. The Grand Prix will take place Friday, November 17, while the Nations Cup closes out the competition on Sunday, November 19.

Event website | Schedule | Start list and results | Live stream

