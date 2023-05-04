US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup CSIO3* Competitions at Uggerhalne and Drammen

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Uggerhalne CSIO3* in Uggerhalne, Denmark, from May 24-28, 2023, and FEI Jumping Nations Cup Drammen CSIO3* in Drammen, Norway, from June 1-4, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski at both competitions.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Alise Oken (Charlotte, N.C.)

Jacob Pope (Columbia, Md.)

Nikko Ritter (Wellington, Fla.)

Alex Volpi (Woodside, Calif.)

Julie Welles (Wellington, Fla.)

Competition Information

FEI Jumping Nations Cup Uggerhalne CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, May 25, and conclude Sunday, May 28. The Nations Cup will take place Friday, May 26, at 9 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT+2, while the Grand Prix closes out the competition on Sunday, May 28, at 5 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT+2.

Event website | Schedule | Start list and results

FEI Jumping Nations Cup Drammen CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, June 1, and conclude Sunday, June 4. The Nations Cup will take place Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT+2, while the Grand Prix closes out the competition on Sunday, June 4, at 6 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT+2.

Event website | Schedule | Start list and results

