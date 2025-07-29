US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for Jumping Nations Cup Dublin CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team in the Jumping Nations Cup Dublin CSIO5* hosted as part of the Dublin Horse Show, a Rolex Series event. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Lucy Davis Kennedy (Long Beach, Calif.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Alex Matz (Coatesville, Pa.)

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



Competition Information

Competition in Dublin will begin on Wednesday, August 6, with the highlight Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* for the Aga Khan Trophy beginning at 3:00 p.m. GMT+1/10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 8. The Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland CSIO5* will start at 3:00 p.m. GMT+1/10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 10, to conclude the weeklong competition.



