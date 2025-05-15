US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4*. The competition will be hosted at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, from May 28 - June 1, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Erin Keating.



The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Elisa Broz (Freedom, Calif.)

Shawn Casady (Harriman, Tenn.)

Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, N.V.)

McKayla Langmeier (East Granby, Conn.)



Competition Information:

Competition in Langley will begin on Wednesday, May 28, and conclude on Sunday, June 1. The $117,000 Grand Prix CSIO4* will take place on Friday, May 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PDT, with the highlight Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4* set to take place on Sunday, June 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PDT.



The Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4* will be streamed on tbird TV.



