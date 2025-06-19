US Equestrian Announces Updates to Combined Driving Pathway Program Lists

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Combined Driving Pathway Program lists for 2025. The Driving Pathway Program is a structured performance ladder designed to increase the national standard of Combined Driving in the U.S. and achieve recognition on the world stage. The pathway consists of Emerging, Developing, Pre-Elite, and Elite programs for driving athletes as well as a Developing Equine Program for horses and ponies with the potential to successfully compete at the international levels. Learn more here.

The following athletes and equines have been named to the US Equestrian Driving Pathway Program and are listed in alphabetical order:

2025 USEF Driving Developing Athlete Program

Sarah Aparicio with SF Spice Girl owned by Sarah Aparicio

with owned by Sarah Aparicio Karen Cherry with Tango owned by Karen Cherry

with owned by Karen Cherry David Dunn with Handsome Hank owned by David Dunn

with owned by David Dunn Wanda Funk with Bey Amego owned by Wanda Funk

with owned by Wanda Funk Carole Grimsley with Gaslight Andras and Gaslight Armani owned by Carole Grimsley

with and owned by Carole Grimsley Rebecca Gutierrez with Sock It To Me owned by Rebecca Gutierrez

with owned by Rebecca Gutierrez Jennifer Harber with Qalypso CCF owned by Chris Roseberry

with owned by Chris Roseberry Jennifer Johnson with JC Plumona , JC Espirital , and Alvito owned by Jennifer Johnson

with , , and owned by Jennifer Johnson Denise Klinger with Ironwood Xander owned by Denise Klinger

with owned by Denise Klinger Patricia Mann with Korenda owned by Patricia Mann

with owned by Patricia Mann Ryley Miller with Sunrise's Commander owned by Mary Baldwin

with owned by Mary Baldwin Phillip Odden with Odden's Illdar , Odden's Josefine , and Odden's Tellinor owned by Phillip Odden

with , , and owned by Phillip Odden Morgan Pevonka with HVK Guaril owned by Morgan Pevonka

with owned by Morgan Pevonka Linda Poulin with Eisenherz owned by Linda Poulin

with owned by Linda Poulin Anne Raisner with Doro's Troy Raines owned by Anne Raisner

with owned by Anne Raisner Susannah Ross with The Baroness and Honeybee owned by Susannah Ross

with and owned by Susannah Ross Patti Rozensky with LLF Bella Luce , LLF Lucent , and LLH Highly Impressive owned by Patti Rozensky

with , , and owned by Patti Rozensky Stephanie Van den Hurk with Jeanie owned by Stephanie Van den Hurk

with owned by Stephanie Van den Hurk Bob Vance with Winding Creek Powerball owned by Bob Vance

with owned by Bob Vance Daphne White with Monet owned by Daphne White

with owned by Daphne White Cynthia Wiseman with Lil’ Bit of Trouble owned by Cynthia Wiseman

2025 USEF Driving Developing Equine Program

Carina Krahn with Leidijk's Waldo , Napoleon , and Walnut Creek APA owned by Carina Krahn

with , , and owned by Carina Krahn Mary Phelps with Fernando owned by Mary Phelps

with owned by Mary Phelps Jennifer Thompson with Lexus owned by Jennifer Thompson

2025 Pre-Elite Athlete Program

Michele Johnson

Denise Loewe

Andy Marcoux

Brandy Snedden

Marianna Yeager

Tasha Wilkie

2025 Elite Athlete Program

Jacob Arnold

Leslie Berndl

Tracy Bowman

Amy Cross

Bob Giles

Diane Kastama

Anna Koopman

Sarah Reitz

Chester Weber

To learn more about the Combined Driving Pathway Program, visit the program page here.

