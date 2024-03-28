US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for World Equestrian Center - Ocala CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CPEDI3* at World Equestrian Center - Ocala CPEDI3* in Ocala, Fla., from March 29-31. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice de Lavalette (Lake Fort Worth, Fla.) and Sixth Sense , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Sir Donnerhall I x Edosta) owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette Groom: Joseph Ward

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina , a 2008 Hanoverian mare (Fidertanz x Rubina) owned by Chloe Gasiorowski Groom: Mackenzie Cruz

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Colijn , a 2007 KWPN gelding (Son de Niro x Dolly) owned by Fiona Howard Groom: Katie Barrett

Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H , a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Furstanball x Wehmut) owned by Karin Flint Groom: Monique Bergouwen



Competition Information

The CPEDI3* competition runs Friday, March 29, through Sunday, March 31. The FEI Para Grand Prix A Tests take place on Friday, followed by the FEI Para Grand Prix B Tests on Saturday. Competition concludes Sunday with the FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyles.

