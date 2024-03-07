US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for Adequan® Global Dressage Festival 9 CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CPEDI3* at Adequan® Global Dressage Festival 9 in Wellington, Fla., from March 8-10. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice de Lavalette (Lake Fort Worth, Fla.) and Sixth Sense , a 2010 Oldenburg (Sir Donnerhall I x Edosta) gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina , a 2008 Hanoverian (Fidertanz x Rubina) mare owned by Chloe Gasiorowski

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Fleuresse 4 , 2017 Oldenburg (For Romance x Dorofinja Mae) mare owned by Fiona Howard, Elizabeth Bagsby, Sharon Day, and Julian Howard

Cynthia Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Sir Chipoli, a 2007 Dutch Warmblood (Sir Donnerhall x Vivalucienne TKS) gelding owned by Volado Farms

Competition Information

The CPEDI3* competition runs Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10. The FEI Para Grand Prix A Tests take place on Friday, followed by the FEI Para Grand Prix B Tests on Saturday. Competition concludes Sunday with the FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyles.

Event Website | Schedule and results

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.