US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for CPEDI3* Stadl-Paura

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CPEDI3* Stadl-Paura in Austria. The competition takes place June 1-3 at Pferdezentrum Stadl-Paura. The team will be led by U.S. Para Dressage Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina , a 2008 Hanoverian mare owned by Chloe Gasiorowski

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) and , a 2008 Hanoverian mare owned by Chloe Gasiorowski Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Jagger , her own 2012 Westphalian gelding

(Boston, Mass.) and , her own 2012 Westphalian gelding Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Colijn, a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Fiona Howard

Watch the CPEDI3* Stadl-Paura livestream on ClipMyHorse.TV.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.