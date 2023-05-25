US Equestrian Announces Partnership with Merck Animal Health and ByoPlanet

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Merck Animal Health and ByoPlanet, two companies both committed to advancing animal health through innovative products and technologies.

“We are proud to partner with USEF and ByoPlanet to showcase our cutting-edge products and further our commitment to protecting the health and welfare of animals," said Dr. Bryant Craig, associate director of scientific affairs for equine professional services and pharmacovigilance at Merck Animal Health. “ByoPlanet’s patented technologies paired with Merck Animal Health’s leading antimicrobic products has the potential to revolutionize pathogen control in the equine industry by providing enhanced protection for horses and giving peace of mind to their caretakers."

ByoPlanet is the manufacturer of the most sophisticated electrostatic spray systems on the market. When paired together with Merck Animal Health's robust antimicrobial solutions, ByoPlanet’s patented technologies provide a comprehensive answer to enhancing pathogen control in the animal health space.

"Our primary goal at ByoPlanet is to reduce the risks caused by pathogens found in equine areas," said Rick O'Shea, CEO of ByoPlanet. "Our advanced technology is designed to ensure that all surfaces remain covered. In collaboration with Merck Animal Health, we are proud to drive forward innovation in technology and chemistry, all in the service of equine welfare."

Dr. Katie Flynn, Senior Staff Veterinarian for Equine Health and Biosecurity for USEF, is excited to advance equine biosecurity through this partnership. “We look forward to our membership utilizing this new technology to reduce the risk of disease introduction and spread on our competition grounds and to help protect the health of our equine athletes.”

For more information about this partnership, please visit www.usef.org.

ABOUT USEF:

The United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian) is the national governing body for equestrian sport and its mission is to provide access to, and participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment. Since its creation in 2003, US Equestrian has been bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. US Equestrian trains, selects, and funds our United States Equestrian Team, which consistently wins medals at the highest level of international competition, including the Olympic Games. US Equestrian also licenses equestrian competitions of all levels across the United States each year.



US Equestrian contributes to the greater good of horses by assisting with their protection and welfare in crisis situations and natural disasters, as well as in daily competition. As part of this pledge to protect equine welfare, US Equestrian continues to help support federal and state governments and works closely with other national equine organizations.



ABOUT BYOPLANET:

ByoPlanet, with a mission dedicated to enhancing indoor air quality, is a leader in disinfection solutions, providing innovative technologies and services that improve health outcomes in a variety of settings. ByoPlanet's commitment extends to developing superior disinfection and infection control solutions with an aim to boost air quality within indoor environments. Working closely with its partners, ByoPlanet develops customized solutions to meet their unique needs. Trusted by businesses and organizations around the world, including those in the sectors of animal health, hospitals, education, and government agencies, ByoPlanet's disinfection solutions are at the forefront of creating healthier indoor spaces. ByoPlanet is wholly owned subsidiary of Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: PLPL). For more information, visit www.byoplanet.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MERCK ANIMAL HEALTH:

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than a century, we’ve been at the forefront of research, bringing forward medicines, vaccines and innovative health solutions for the world’s most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Merck Animal Health Media Contact:

Laurel Mundth: [email protected]