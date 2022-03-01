US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for Wellington CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup CSIO4* Wellington hosted in Wellington, Fla., from March 2-6. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland, with the first round of the team competition beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, and the second round following later that day starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The following athletes will represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Tanner Korotkin (Wellington, Fla.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)



Competition Information

The first round of team competition will begin on Saturday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by the top eight teams returning for the second round at 7:30 p.m. EST. The competition will be streamed live on USEF Network. For more information on the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*, please visit www.pbiec.com.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.