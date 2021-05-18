US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Poland CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Poland CSIO5* held in Sopot, Poland from June 16-20, 2021. The Nations Cup competition is scheduled for Sunday, June 20, beginning at 11:00 a.m. GMT+2.

The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Poland CSIO5* led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

Lucy Deslauriers (New York, N.Y.)

Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas)

Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.)

The FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Poland CSIO5* is a designated CSIO/CSI Observation Event for the U.S. Jumping Team ahead of team selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. To learn more about the FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Poland CSIO5* and to view a full competition schedule, please visit www.csio.sopot.pl/en/.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping teams by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and by following US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.