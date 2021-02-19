US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* hosted at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Fla. Competition will begin on Wednesday, March 3, and continue through Sunday, March 7. The first round of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* is set to take place Friday, March 5, at 2:00 p.m., with the top eight teams returning for the second round of competition later in the evening beginning at 7:00 p.m.



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, Nev.)



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)



Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)



Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.)



While the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* does not count for points towards the 2021 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Series, the competition offers valuable team experience for athlete-and-horse combinations and will serve as the first team outing of the 2021 season for the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team.



