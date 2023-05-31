US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Canada CSIO5* at Langley

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Canada CSIO5* in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, from June 1-4, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.)

Lacey Gilbertson (Lake Forest, Ill.)

Charlotte Jacobs (East Aurora, N.Y.)

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Competition Information

FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Canada CSIO5*

The competition will begin Thursday, June 1, and conclude Sunday, June 4. The Nations Cup will take place Sunday, June 4, at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 pm. PT. The Grand Prix will take place on Friday, June 2, at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.