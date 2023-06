Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Poland CCIO4*-NC-S at the Strzegom (POL) Horse Trials from June 21-25, 2023. The team will be under the direction of USEF Eventing Emerging and Development Coach Leslie Law.

The team is a part of the U.S. Eventing Development Tour for the summer of 2023. Tour participants receive funding through USEF and the USET Foundation, thanks to the Karen E. Stives Endowment.

The following combinations have been selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Trendy Fernhill , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg

Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.) and Ferrie’s Cello , a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Jeanne Shigo

Caroline Pamukcu (Miami Beach, Fla.) and HSH Blake , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Pamukcu, Sherrie Martin, and Mollie Hoff

Cassie Sanger (Lakeville, Conn.) and Fernhill Zoro, her own 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding



Competition Information:

