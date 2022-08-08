US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Driving Team for 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the three combinations and ranked alternates selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team at the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses hosted in Le Pin-au-Haras, France, from September 15-18, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Dee Aldrich, Team Coach Suzy Stafford, and Team Leader Danielle Aamodt with Team Veterinarian Dr. Jon Furlong.

The following combinations have been selected to the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) and Katydid Duchess, 2009 Welsh pony cross mare owned by Jennifer Matheson

Raymond Helmuth (Cambridge, Iowa) and Kendro, 2015 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Helmuth Equine

Carrie Ostrowski (Lexington, Ky.) and Gellerduht, her own 2011 KWPN gelding

The following combinations have been selected as alternates and are listed in ranked order.

Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wis.) and Funnominial CG, her own 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Leslie Berndl (Lexington, Ky.) and Impressive, her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Donna Crookston (Saltsburg, Pa.) and Viktor, her own 2008 Dutch Harness gelding

Vernon Helmuth (Lodi, Calif.) and Ebony VDK, a 2009 KWPN mare owned by Sebastian Warneck

Competition at the FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses will begin on Thursday, September 15, and continue through Sunday, September 18. The driven dressage phase will run Thursday and Friday, followed by Saturday’s marathon phase. Competition concludes Sunday with the cones phase determining the team and individual medals.

Finde out more information about the FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses.

