US Equestrian Announces Horse Change for U.S. Olympic Eventing Team Prior to Competition Start at Paris 2024

Versailles, France – U.S. Eventing Team Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello has confirmed U.S. Olympic Eventing Team athlete Will Coleman will now compete direct reserve selection, Diabolo, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Diarado x Aljano 2) owned by the Diabolo Group and cared for by Hailey Burlock & Erin Jarboe. Diabolo will replace Coleman’s initially selected mount, Off The Record.



Diabolo will now join the three-member team with Coleman, alongside Boyd Martin and Fedarman B, and Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake.



For media inquiries, please contact Carly Weilminster, Sr. Director of Sport Communications & Social Media at [email protected].



