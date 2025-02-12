US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for 2025 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3* during the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., from Feb. 19-23, 2025. This will be the first team outing of the 2025 competition season for the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team who will be led by Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig and Team Leader Laura Roberts.



The following combinations will represent the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order:



Devon Kane (Wellington, Fla.) and Vamos, a 2012 Westphalian gelding (Vivaldi x Imperia) owned by Diamante Farms



Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Giulietta, a 2011 KWPN mare (Bordeaux x Ulgred) owned by Diamante Farms



Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and Elian Royale, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses



Jennifer Williams (Olympia, Wash.) and Joppe K, a 2014 KWPN gelding (Harmony’s Rousseau x Santano) owned by Joppe Partners, LLC



Unfortunately, due to lack of international participation, the CDIU25 Nations Cup for this year has been canceled. However, USEF is pleased to announce the following athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. in individual competition. These members will also be supported by Traurig and Roberts.



Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x Tandafanory) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian, LLC.



Emma Asher (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Hashtag, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Cachet L x Wabiola) owned by Seeley Equestrian Ventures



Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) and Hannah Montana W, a 2009 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard) owned by Todd Fruchterman



Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and her own horse, Rigoletto 205, a 2013 Mecklenburger gelding (Rigamento x Walhalla)



Sophia Schults (Ocala, Fla.) and her own horse, Conocido HGF, a 2012 PRE gelding (Cosaco XI x Luz de Luna HGF)



Competition Information

The FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3* will begin on Thursday, February 20, with the FEI Grand Prix team competition to determine team medals and the FEI Intermediate II for the CDIU25 competition. The CDIO3* will continue with individual competition in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on Friday, February 21. On Saturday, February 22, the CDIO3* will conclude with the FEI Grand Prix Special, followed by the CDIU25 FEI Grand Prix 16-25. The CDIU25 will conclude on Sunday, February 23, with the FEI 16-25 Grand Prix Freestyle.



