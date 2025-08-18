US Equestrian Announces Dates and Location for U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions 2025-2027

Lexington, Ky. - The US Equestrian Federation is pleased to announce the dates and location for the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions for 2025 through 2027. The event will continue to take place at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. for the following dates:

August 18-24, 2025

August 24-30, 2026

August 23-29, 2027

The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions showcases the top athletes and horses in 17 divisions, including the USEF Para Dressage National Championships.

Amy Bradley and Quileute CCW, winners of the Grand Prix Dressage National Championship at the 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions (©Susan J Stickle Photography)

The following National Championships will take place at the Festival of Champions:

Adequan ® /USEF Grand Prix Para Dressage National Championship

/USEF Grand Prix Para Dressage National Championship Adequan ® /USEF Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championship

/USEF Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championship USEF Children Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan ® /USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan ® /USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four-, Five-, Six-, and Seven-Year-Old Horses

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges and Grand Prix Dressage National Championships

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 & Under and 14-18)



Learn more about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions.



The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will be streamed live on USEF Network. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans can watch all classes live. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account now!

