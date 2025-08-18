US Equestrian Announces Dates and Location for U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions 2025-2027

Lexington, Ky. - The US Equestrian Federation is pleased to announce the dates and location for the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions for 2025 through 2027. The event will continue to take place at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. for the following dates:
- August 18-24, 2025
- August 24-30, 2026
- August 23-29, 2027
The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions showcases the top athletes and horses in 17 divisions, including the USEF Para Dressage National Championships.
The following National Championships will take place at the Festival of Champions:
- Adequan®/USEF Grand Prix Para Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championship
- USEF Children Dressage National Championship
- USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
- USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship
- USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship
- USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship
- Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four-, Five-, Six-, and Seven-Year-Old Horses
- Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges and Grand Prix Dressage National Championships
- USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals (13 & Under and 14-18)
Learn more about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions.
The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will be streamed live on USEF Network. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans can watch all classes live. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account now!
Stay Connected
Keep up with U.S. Dressage by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USADressage.