US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with Toklat, the Official Saddle Pad Supplier of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Toklat, which will remain as the Official Saddle Pad Supplier of US Equestrian. Toklat is a longtime supporter of US Equestrian, with the partnership dating back to 2012.

In addition to supplying saddle pads for U.S. teams in eventing, vaulting, endurance, jumping, dressage, and para dressage, Toklat offers all US Equestrian members a 15% discount through MemberPerks, available through authorized retailers. The MemberPerks discount is also available on online purchases at toklat.com, where US Equestrian members also receive free shipping. Toklat manufactures and distributes some of the most popular branded equestrian products including Irideon®, Woof Wear, T3 Matrix, Roeckl Gloves, Classics III, and many more.

“Toklat has been a longtime supporter of US Equestrian, and we’re thrilled to have them continue on in 2022,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We appreciate their support of our teams representing the U.S. on the world stage, as well as their valuable discount to all of our members.”

“Partnering with US Equestrian over the past several years has truly been an honor for Toklat,” said Jennifer Holmes, Vice President at Toklat. “We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality products for equestrians and equines of all levels and disciplines and appreciate the diversity that the US Equestrian organization encompasses. We are excited about our continued partnership and can't wait to see everyone out there pursuing their equestrian dreams this season!”

About Toklat

Located in beautiful Lake Oswego, Oregon, Toklat has been manufacturing and distributing equestrian-related products since 1976 and has grown into an internationally renowned and respected company. Toklat is known for brands like T3 Matrix, Myler Bits, Irideon, Woof Wear, Champion, Roeckl, Bucas, SuperQuilt, and many more. One of their greatest strengths is partnering craftspeople from their own factory in the U.S., along with manufacturers from around the world, to produce a variety of high-quality products that their customers can appreciate and be proud to own.