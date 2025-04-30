US Equestrian Announces Athletes Selected to U.S. Jumping Team European CSIO3* Tour

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team in their spring European CSIO3* tour. The team is set to compete in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Denmark CSIO3* in Martofte, Denmark, from May 21-25, and the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Norway CSIO3* in Drammen, Norway, from June 5-9. Both Nations Cup competitions are part of the Longines European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Series. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating.



The following athletes have been selected to represent U.S. Jumping and are listed in alphabetical order.



Cathleen Driscoll (Elk Mills, MD)

Hallie Grimes (Houston, Tex.)

Raleigh Hiler (Boston, Mass.)

Alise Oken (Charlotte, N.C.)

Alessandra Volpi (Woodside, Calif.)



Competition Information



Longines EEF Series Denmark – Martofte CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, May 21. The Grand Prix takes place Friday, May 23, while the Nations Cup competition will close out competition on Sunday, May 25.



Longines EEF Series Norway – Drammen CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, June 5. The Nations Cup will take place on Saturday, June 7, while the Grand Prix closes out the competition on Monday, June 9.



