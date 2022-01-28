US Equestrian Announces Athletes Selected to 2022 Eventing 25 Emerging Athlete Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected for the 2022 USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Program. Eventers age 25 and under are eligible for the program, which identifies and supports athlete/horse combinations that have shown the potential to develop into future U.S. team candidates.



Participants in the Emerging Athlete Program have the opportunity to work with U.S. Eventing Development and Emerging Coach Leslie Law in honing their skills in competition as well as their knowledge of the pathway to high performance.



Athletes are selected for the Emerging Athlete Program based on their application, which includes their results at the CCI3*-L level. Applicants who have not yet achieved an MER at a CCI3*-L may be talent spotted into the program by the Performance Advisory Team. For this year’s program, applicants were evaluated at assessment sessions in January at Stable View in Aiken, S.C.; Caroline Martin Eventing in Ocala, Fla.; and at Twin Rivers Ranch in Paso Robles, Calif.



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order.



Alex Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)

Isabelle Bosley (Cochranville, Pa.)

Sophie Click (Snoqualmie, Wash.)

Cornelia Dorr (Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.)

Mia Farley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.)

Tommy Greengard (Malibu, Calif.)*

Savannah Gwin (San Clemente, Calif.)

Katie Lichten (South Hamilton, Mass.)

Alina Patterson (Chehalis, Wash.)

Meg Pellegrini (Wayne, Pa.)

Cassie Sanger (Lakeville, Conn.)*

Maddy Tempkin (Sebastapol, Calif.)

Haley Turner (Alamo, Calif.)*



*Denotes athlete was talented spotted for assessment sessions.



To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Performance and Program Support, at [email protected].



