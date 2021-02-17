US Equestrian Announces Athletes for the 2021 Eventing Emerging Athlete Program List

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected for the 2021 USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Program. Eventers age 25 and under are eligible for the program, which identifies and supports athlete/horse combinations that have shown the potential to develop into future U.S. team candidates.

Participants in the Emerging Athlete Program have the opportunity to work with U.S. Eventing Development and Emerging Coach Leslie Law in honing their skills in competition as well as their knowledge of the pathway to high performance.

“We had a very strong group of applicants for this year’s Emerging Athlete Program, which became all the more clear when I evaluated the athletes in person at the assessment sessions,” said Law. “The quality of the horses and athletes for the Emerging Athlete Program continues to improve each year, and I am very excited about working with this group in a mentorship and coaching capacity.”

Athletes are selected for the Emerging Athlete Program based on their application, which includes their results at the CCI3*-L level. Applicants who have not yet achieved an MER at a CCI3*-L may be talent spotted into the program by the Performance Advisory Team. For this year’s program, applicants were evaluated at assessment sessions in January at Stable View in Aiken, S.C.; the Florida Horse Park in Ocala, Fla.; and at Kingsway Farm/Next Level Eventing in Temecula, Calif.

The following athletes have been selected to participate in the 2021 USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Program, in alphabetical order:

Charlotte Babbitt (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.)

Alexandra Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)

Amanda Beale Clement (Phoenixville, Pa.)

Sophie Click (Snoqualmie, Wash.)

Katherine Delaney* (Rockville, Va.)

Cornelia Dorr (Manchester By The Sea, Mass.)

Mia Farley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Savannah Gwin* (San Clemente, Calif.)

Gabrielle Hutchison (Cleveland, N.C.)

Katie Lichten (South Hamilton, Mass.)

Benjamin Noonan (Ballwin, Mo.)

Meg Pellegrini (Wayne, Pa.)

Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas)

Kaylawna Smith-Cook (Temecula, Calif.)

Megan Sykes (Midland, Texas)

Madison Temkin (Sebastapol, Calif.)

*Denotes athlete was talent spotted onto the list

To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Programs and Program Support, at [email protected] or Jenni Autry, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].

Follow US Equestrian

Keep up with U.S. Eventing by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members