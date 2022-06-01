US Equestrian Announces Athlete-and-Horse Combinations for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Teams for Rotterdam and Aachen CDIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at the FEI Dressage Nations CupTM the Netherlands at CHIO Rotterdam and the FEI Dressage Nations Cup Germany at the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival. Additionally, two combinations will compete as individuals in the CDI4* at Aachen. The teams will be led by Chef d’Equipe George Williams.

These two competitions will serve as observation events ahead of team selection for the 2022 FEI Dressage World Championships, which will be held in August in Herning, Denmark. CHIO Rotterdam takes place June 23-26, 2022, and CHIO Aachen will run June 28-July 3, 2022.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup the Netherlands CDIO5* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Paxton , a 2011 Westphalian gelding owned by Kylee Lourie

Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster Van de Kampert , a 2008 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by ACR Enterprises, Inc.

Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Valentine , her own 2010 Hanoverian mare

Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and Serenade MF, her own a 2013 Hanoverian mare

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup Germany CDIO5* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Quartett , a 2008 Brandenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie

Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Indeed , a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian Group II, LLC

Charlotte Jorst (Reno, Nev.) and Kastel’s Nintendo , a 2003 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Kastel Denmark

Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will compete as individuals in the CDI4* at CHIO Aachen and are listed in alphabetical order:

Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino , a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC

Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) and First Apple, a 2010 KWPN stallion owned by Summit Farm

