US Equestrian Announces 2023 Eventing Pathway Elite Program Members

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes named to the 2023 Eventing Elite Program. The aim of the Eventing Elite Program is to identify and support combinations with demonstrated medal-winning potential at the next World Championships or Olympic Games, and provide them with the best possible preparation to represent the U.S.

The following combinations have met the objective criteria as outlined in the Eventing Elite Program Task Force (EEPTF) Recommendations for membership to the 2023 USEF Eventing Elite Program, in alphabetical order:

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate.

(Gordonsville, Va.) and , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate. Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z , a 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Evie Dutton, Ann Jones, Suzanne Lazy, Caroline Moran, Thomas Tierney, and David & Patricia Vos.

(West Grove, Pa.) and , a 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Evie Dutton, Ann Jones, Suzanne Lazy, Caroline Moran, Thomas Tierney, and David & Patricia Vos. Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Annie Eldridge.

(Southern Pines, N.C.) and , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Annie Eldridge. Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Fedarman B , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate.

(Cochranville, Pa.) and , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate. Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Vermiculus , a 2007 Anglo-Arabian owned by Jaqueline Mars.

(The Plains, Va.) and , a 2007 Anglo-Arabian owned by Jaqueline Mars. Doug Payne (Rougemont, N.C.) and Quantum Leap , a 2011 Rheinlander gelding owned by Doug and Jess Payne.

(Rougemont, N.C.) and , a 2011 Rheinlander gelding owned by Doug and Jess Payne. Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum, a 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell; Danito, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Ruth Bley; and Solaguayre California, a 2011 Hanoverian mare owned by Julianne & David Guarigila.

Membership is reviewed twice annually, and combinations may be added on a rolling basis based upon the criteria specific to each program. The updated Elite Program List will be published mid-year.

To learn more about the Eventing Elite Program, please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Elite Program, at [email protected] or (859) 225-6929.

Connect With Us

Stay up to date with USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.

The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.