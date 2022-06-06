US Equestrian Announces 2022-2024 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seal Medal Finals Venue Locations

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host locations for the 2022-2024 USEF/National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals for the East, Central, and West regions. This program seeks to introduce riders to the NCEA’s format of hunter/jumping seat equitation collegiate riding and is an expansion of the NCEA’s existing Junior Hunt Seat Medal program.



USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals – East: October 22, 2022 – Pennsylvania National Horse Show – Harrisburg, Pa.

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals – Central: September 10, 2022 – Showplace Fall Classic – Roscoe, Ill.

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals – West: November 12, 2022 – National Sunshine Series II – Thermal, Calif.



A Task Force appointed by US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara was formed with the purpose of reviewing the bid applications and providing a recommendation of host sites for the prestigious finals for the 2022-2024 competition years in all three regions. The task force reviewed the submitted bid applications and considered many factors, including the facility, scheduling, competition environment, and migration of exhibitors. Each host venue was ultimately selected because they presented the best options for those factors.



For questions regarding the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal program, contact [email protected].



About the National Collegiate Equestrian Association

The National Collegiate Equestrian Association, in concert with the mission and vision of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), is committed to providing collegiate opportunities for female equestrian student-athletes to compete at the highest level, while embracing equity, diversity, and promoting academic and competitive excellence. NCAA Equestrian student-athletes, coaches, and programs adhere to their respective NCAA Division rules and regulations. Currently 24 colleges and universities sponsor equestrian as an NCAA Emerging Sport for Women, with more being added each year. More than 1,400 women are listed on NCAA team rosters across the United States. Follow the NCEA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

