Upcoming Championships and Events from USEF National Affiliates – June/July 2024

Summer shows are in full swing and there’s plenty of equestrian entertainment to enjoy in-person or via livestream. The midsummer competition calendar includes showcases of the country’s best young hunter riders along with some of the most prestigious events for Arabians, Morgans, and American Saddlebreds before fall championship season begins. Plan your trip or get ready to tune in online for these exciting events.
June 25-30, 2024
Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East
Traverse City, Mich.
Youth hunter riders will return to Traverse City this summer to compete in 3’3” and 3’6” heights. The Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships challenge competitors to perform a classic round, under saddle, and handy round as they vie for championship titles that are among the most prestigious in the hunter discipline.
More info: www.usef.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
July 8-13, 2024
Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show
Lexington, Ky.
The first leg of the triple crown for American Saddlebreds brings the best of the breed to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Rolex Stadium. In addition to a full slate of Saddlebred classes, spectators can expect to see Hackney Ponies, roadsters, saddle seat equitation, and Friesians at this historic event in the Horse Capital of the World.
More info: lexington.jl.org
July 18-27, 2024
Arabian Youth & Mid-Summer Nationals
Oklahoma City, Okla.
Arabian enthusiasts will flock to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park in July for the first of the Arabian Horse Association’s National Championship shows. With a focus on youth and amateur exhibitors, the full range of Arabian and Half-Arabian show, sport, and working western disciplines get their summer spotlight at this highly anticipated event.
More info: www.arabianhorses.org
July 22-24, 2024
Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West
Del Mar, Calif.
The West Coast edition of the 2024 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships will take place at the iconic HITS – Del Mar Horsepark in July. Like its East Coast counterpart, this national final will see many of the country’s top horses and young riders in the hunter discipline compete over three phases for championship titles.
More info: www.usef.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
July 22-27, 2024
New England Regional Morgan Horse Show
Northampton, Mass.
The Morgan breed traces its origins to New England, and it’s only appropriate that the region hosts one of the Morgan world’s biggest celebrations. The New England Regional Morgan Horse Show is celebrating its 85th running in 2024, and will showcase the versatile breed under saddle, in hand, over fences, and in harness at the historic Three County Fairgrounds in Massachusetts.
More info: nemha.com
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
More Upcoming Events:
August 6-11, 2024
USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling
Lexington, Ky.
www.ponyfinals.org
August 9-11, 2024
USEF/EVUSA National Vaulting Championships
Tryon, N.C.
equestrianvaulting.org
August 27-September 1, 2024
American Eventing Championships
Lexington, Ky.
useventing.com
September 9-14, 2024
AHA Sport Horse Nationals
Wilmington, Ohio
arabianhorses.org
September 12-14, 2024
National Show Horse Finals
Springfield, Ill.
nshregistry.org
September 25-29
PFHA Grand National Championship Show
Ocala, Fla.
pfha.org
September 18-22, 2024
WDAA World Championship Show
Guthrie, Okla.
wdaaworldshow.org