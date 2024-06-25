Upcoming Championships and Events from USEF National Affiliates – June/July 2024

Summer shows are in full swing and there’s plenty of equestrian entertainment to enjoy in-person or via livestream. The midsummer competition calendar includes showcases of the country’s best young hunter riders along with some of the most prestigious events for Arabians, Morgans, and American Saddlebreds before fall championship season begins. Plan your trip or get ready to tune in online for these exciting events.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

June 25-30, 2024

Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Traverse City, Mich.

Youth hunter riders will return to Traverse City this summer to compete in 3’3” and 3’6” heights. The Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships challenge competitors to perform a classic round, under saddle, and handy round as they vie for championship titles that are among the most prestigious in the hunter discipline.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

July 8-13, 2024

Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

Lexington, Ky.

The first leg of the triple crown for American Saddlebreds brings the best of the breed to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Rolex Stadium. In addition to a full slate of Saddlebred classes, spectators can expect to see Hackney Ponies, roadsters, saddle seat equitation, and Friesians at this historic event in the Horse Capital of the World.

More info: lexington.jl.org

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

July 18-27, 2024

Arabian Youth & Mid-Summer Nationals

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Arabian enthusiasts will flock to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park in July for the first of the Arabian Horse Association’s National Championship shows. With a focus on youth and amateur exhibitors, the full range of Arabian and Half-Arabian show, sport, and working western disciplines get their summer spotlight at this highly anticipated event.

More info: www.arabianhorses.org

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

July 22-24, 2024

Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

Del Mar, Calif.

The West Coast edition of the 2024 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships will take place at the iconic HITS – Del Mar Horsepark in July. Like its East Coast counterpart, this national final will see many of the country’s top horses and young riders in the hunter discipline compete over three phases for championship titles.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

Courtesy AMHA

July 22-27, 2024

New England Regional Morgan Horse Show

Northampton, Mass.

The Morgan breed traces its origins to New England, and it’s only appropriate that the region hosts one of the Morgan world’s biggest celebrations. The New England Regional Morgan Horse Show is celebrating its 85th running in 2024, and will showcase the versatile breed under saddle, in hand, over fences, and in harness at the historic Three County Fairgrounds in Massachusetts.

More info: nemha.com

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

More Upcoming Events:

August 6-11, 2024

USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling

Lexington, Ky.

www.ponyfinals.org

August 9-11, 2024

USEF/EVUSA National Vaulting Championships

Tryon, N.C.

equestrianvaulting.org

August 27-September 1, 2024

American Eventing Championships

Lexington, Ky.

useventing.com

September 9-14, 2024

AHA Sport Horse Nationals

Wilmington, Ohio

arabianhorses.org

September 12-14, 2024

National Show Horse Finals

Springfield, Ill.

nshregistry.org

September 25-29

PFHA Grand National Championship Show

Ocala, Fla.

pfha.org

September 18-22, 2024

WDAA World Championship Show

Guthrie, Okla.

wdaaworldshow.org