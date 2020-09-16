Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – August/September 2025

Late summer is an exciting time across all breeds and disciplines. There are lots of horse shows and championship events to enjoy as we move toward the fall season. Be sure to set a reminder to watch your favorite events this month.

August 15-17, 2025

USEF/EVUSA Vaulting National Championship

Rancho Murieta, Calif.

Individuals, Pas De Deux, and Squads will compete for national champion titles at the 2025 USEF/Equestrian Vaulting USA Vaulting National Championships. Held at the Murieta Equestrian Center in California, the championship is an annual highlight bringing together vaulters and clubs from across the country for a celebration of the athleticism and artistry of equestrian vaulting.

More info: equestrianvaulting.org

Live stream: USEF.org/Network

August 23, 2025

Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships – East

Lexington, Va.

With the aim of celebrating breeding for hunter sport horses, the Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships offer classes for horses of any breed from yearling through 4-year-olds, including a class for junior and amateur handlers. The East Coast championship will take place at the Virginia Young Horse Festival at the Virginia Horse Center.

More info: USHJA.org

August 27-31, 2025

American Eventing Championships

Temecula, Calif.

The United States Eventing Association’s American Eventing Championships returns to the West Coast this year. From starter level to the prestigious $60,000 Adequan USEA Advanced Final, horse-and-rider combinations have worked hard all season to qualify to take on all three phases at California’s Galway Downs.

More info: USEventing.com

Live stream: aec.equinenetwork.video

September 8-13, 2025

Arabian Sport Horse Nationals

Wilmington, Ohio

Arabians and Half-Arabians are known for their versatility, and the breed’s sportier side gets the spotlight each year at Sport Horse Nationals. Featuring classes for hunters, jumpers, carriage driving, dressage, and western dressage, this championship is one of the most exciting outings on the Arabian circuit.

More info: www.arabianhorses.org

September 9-13, 2025

All-American Horse Classic

Indianapolis, Ind.

The All-American Horse Classic is the place to be for Saddlebred enthusiasts as the show will once again host the American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association (ASHBA) National Futurities. See up-and-coming future stars in hand, in harness, and under saddle along with a full schedule of classes for Saddlebreds, Hackneys, roadsters, saddle seat equitation, and more.

More info: allamericanhorseclassic.net

Live stream: www.richfieldvideo.com

September 10-13, 2025

New York Regional Morgan Horse Show

Syracuse, N.Y.

The busy season of Morgan shows in the Northeast comes to its thrilling conclusion at the New York Regional Morgan Horse Show in Syracuse, N.Y. From first-time academy riders to combinations preparing for the breed’s upcoming World Championships, New York Morgan has it all.

More info: www.newyorkmorgans.com

Live stream: USEF.org/Network

September 11-13, 2025

National Show Horse Finals

Springfield, Ill.

The National Show Horse Finals return to their longtime home at the Illinois State Fairground in Springfield. In addition to the NSH breed’s championship titles, the show offers classes for Arabians and Half-Arabians, offering an opportunity for all in the Arabian horse show community to take their turn in the spotlight.

More info: www.nshregistry.org

Livestream: seehorsevideo.com

September 16-20

WDAA World Championship

Guthrie, Okla.

Equines of all breeds and types will be found at the Western Dressage Association of America’s World Championship, held annually at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. This fast-growing discipline now hosts four arenas over five days at its championship, where happy horses and exceptional horsemanship are the driving force.

More info: wdaaworldshow.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

September 24-28

Welsh Pony & Cob Society American National

Chickasha, Okla.

Welsh Ponies and Cobs of all types will gather once again in Oklahoma for their annual national show. In addition to traditional ridden, driven, and in-hand classes, the WPCS American National features plenty of pony fun, including the popular costume class, exhibitor parties, and activities just for kids.

More info: wpcsa.org

September 25, 2025

Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships – Central

Katy, Texas

The second leg of the Hunter Breeding National Championships will take place at Great Southwest Fall Classic at the Great Southwest Equestrian Center in Katy, Texas. As with the East Coast final, the Central championship will feature young hunter prospects in-hand with under saddle classes for 3- and 4-year-olds and over fences classes for 4-year-olds.

More info: USHJA.org

September 24-27

St. Louis National Charity

Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and roadsters get the spotlight during the St. Louis National Charity Horse Show’s final weekend. The ASHBA National Pleasure Equitation Finals shines the spotlight on some of the breed’s best saddle seat equitation riders alongside championships for Saddlebreds in the western and hunter pleasure divisions.

More info: stlhorseshow.com

Live stream: USEF.org/Network

September 30 – October 4

PFHA Grand National Championship Show

Ocala, Fla.

The Paso Finos are back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla., for their annual championship show. This breed’s unique, smooth gait makes them a popular riding horse for all ages, and its undeniable beauty and brio make this championship a one-of-a-kind experience for spectators.

More info: pfha.org

Live stream: USEF.org/Network

