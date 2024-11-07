Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – November 2024

The year may be winding down, but there is still plenty of equestrian excitement from US Equestrian affiliate organizations to enjoy during the final months of 2024. Make a trip or tune in to see champions in the making from Andalusians and Lusitanos, dressage, hunters and jumpers, and hunter seat and saddle seat equitation.



November 5-9, 2024

IALHA National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas

IALHA Nationals is a showcase for Baroque horses with classes for purebred and partbred Andalusian and Lusitanos ranging from dressage to trail to English Pleasure. This year's show will also host an IFSHA Regional Championship for Friesian Horses.

More Info: ialha.org



November 7-10, 2024

U.S. Dressage Finals

Lexington, Ky.

A favorite November tradition, U.S. Dressage Finals brings qualifiers from across the country to compete for national titles from Training Level through Grand Prix. Tune in for the spectator favorite musical freestyle classes.

More Info: www.usdf.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network



November 9, 2024

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - West

National Sunshine Series II

Thermal, Calif.

Junior riders put their horsemanship skills to the test in this three-phase competition. After completing an equitation course and a flat phase, the top four riders will return to compete head-to-head on unfamiliar horses, similar to the style of NCEA Equestrian competition.

More Info: www.usef.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network



November 11-17, 2024

Marshall & Sterling Insurance/USHJA National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

The USHJA National Championships will return to Las Vegas, featuring championships including junior and amateur hunters, the USHJA Equitation Championship, and USEF/USHJA National Jumper Championships. The Championships will also feature two $25,000 USHJA National Hunter Derbies.

More Info: www.ushja.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network



November 15-16, 2024

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals for Adult Amateur and Juniors

UPHA American Royal Horse Show

Kansas City, Mo.

The triple crown of saddle seat equitation celebrates its grand finale each year at the historic American Royal Horse Show. Adult Amateur and Junior equitation athletes will compete to join the ranks of notable past winners of the medal that dates back generations.

More Info: www.usef.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network