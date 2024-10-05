Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – October 2024

October is one of the most exciting times on the competition calendar as the breed circuits crown their champions and the hunter world moves into its indoor season. Tune in this month as Morgans, Arabians, and Hunter Seat Equitation take the spotlight.
October 5-12, 2024
Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show
Oklahoma City, Okla.
Morgan enthusiasts make their annual trek to Oklahoma City this week for the breed’s world championship. Competition kicked off on Oct. 5 and runs across eight days packed full of exciting competition for show, sport, and working western Morgans, concluding with the grand finale of the Saturday evening session on Oct. 12.
More Info: gnwcmhs.com
Livestream: richfieldvideo.com
October 13, 2024
Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final
Pennsylvania National Horse Show
Harrisburg, Pa.
Each year, hundreds of equitation riders qualify for and compete in the Dover Saddery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final held at the historic Pennsylvania National Horse Show. Past gold medalists of this prestigious final have gone on to impressive careers on the international jumping stage. Tune in to see the future of the sport in progress.
More Info: www.usef.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
October 17-26, 2024
Arabian U.S. National Championship
Tulsa, Okla.
Arabian and Half-Arabian show horses will once again hold their championship season finale in Tulsa, Okla., with the exciting U.S. Nationals. Spectators will witness the beauty and versatility of this breed in-hand, at liberty, under saddle, and in harness over ten days of exciting championship competition.
More Info: www.arabianhorses.org
Livestream: richfieldvideo.com
October 20, 2024
USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - East
Pennsylvania National Horse Show
Harrisburg, Pa.
The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal tests athletes in over-fences and flat phases in a single day. The finals bring back the top riders to compete a course on an unfamiliar horse, similar to what collegiate equestrians experience in NCEA competition. The first of two USEF/NCEA Medal Finals takes place at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show. West Coast finalists get their turn next month in California.
More Info: www.usef.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
More Upcoming Events:
November 15-16, 2024
USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals for Adult Amateur and Juniors
UPHA American Royal Horse Show
Kansas City, Mo.
www.usef.org
November 5-9, 2024
IALHA National Championship Show
Fort Worth, Texas
ialha.org
November 9, 2024
USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - West
National Sunshine Series II
Thermal, Calif.
www.usef.org
November 7-10, 2024
U.S. Dressage Finals
Lexington, Ky.
www.usdf.org
November 11-17, 2024
Marshall & Sterling Insurance/USHJA National Championship
Las Vegas, Nev.
www.ushja.org
Photos: Andrew Ryback Photography, Avery Wallace/US Equestrian, Howard Schatzberg Photography