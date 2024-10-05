Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – October 2024

October is one of the most exciting times on the competition calendar as the breed circuits crown their champions and the hunter world moves into its indoor season. Tune in this month as Morgans, Arabians, and Hunter Seat Equitation take the spotlight.

October 5-12, 2024

Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Morgan enthusiasts make their annual trek to Oklahoma City this week for the breed’s world championship. Competition kicked off on Oct. 5 and runs across eight days packed full of exciting competition for show, sport, and working western Morgans, concluding with the grand finale of the Saturday evening session on Oct. 12.

More Info: gnwcmhs.com

Livestream: richfieldvideo.com

October 13, 2024

Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final

Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Harrisburg, Pa.

Each year, hundreds of equitation riders qualify for and compete in the Dover Saddery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final held at the historic Pennsylvania National Horse Show. Past gold medalists of this prestigious final have gone on to impressive careers on the international jumping stage. Tune in to see the future of the sport in progress.

More Info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

October 17-26, 2024

Arabian U.S. National Championship

Tulsa, Okla.

Arabian and Half-Arabian show horses will once again hold their championship season finale in Tulsa, Okla., with the exciting U.S. Nationals. Spectators will witness the beauty and versatility of this breed in-hand, at liberty, under saddle, and in harness over ten days of exciting championship competition.

More Info: www.arabianhorses.org

Livestream: richfieldvideo.com

October 20, 2024

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - East

Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Harrisburg, Pa.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal tests athletes in over-fences and flat phases in a single day. The finals bring back the top riders to compete a course on an unfamiliar horse, similar to what collegiate equestrians experience in NCEA competition. The first of two USEF/NCEA Medal Finals takes place at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show. West Coast finalists get their turn next month in California.

More Info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

More Upcoming Events:

November 15-16, 2024

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals for Adult Amateur and Juniors

UPHA American Royal Horse Show

Kansas City, Mo.

www.usef.org

November 5-9, 2024

IALHA National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas

ialha.org

November 9, 2024

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - West

National Sunshine Series II

Thermal, Calif.

www.usef.org

November 7-10, 2024

U.S. Dressage Finals

Lexington, Ky.

www.usdf.org

November 11-17, 2024

Marshall & Sterling Insurance/USHJA National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

www.ushja.org

Photos: Andrew Ryback Photography, Avery Wallace/US Equestrian, Howard Schatzberg Photography