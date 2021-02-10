Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show Hosts 11 Days of Competition for Versatile Arabian Horse Breed

Scottsdale, Ariz. – Known as the largest horse show in the world, the 66th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is set to begin on Thursday, February 11, and runs through Sunday, February 21. The USEF Network will livestream two sessions from the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show on Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13, thanks to US Equestrian’s media partnership with Horse & Country TV.

This 11-day competition is set to showcase the beauty and versatility of the Arabian horse. Hosted by the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA), the show traditionally welcomes over 2,000 horses and over 9,000 entries annually. Approximately 1,200 classes for youth, amateur, and professional exhibitors will put the athleticism of this breed on full display. Six show rings will run throughout the week, hosting Western and hunter pleasure classes, driving, jumping, dressage, sport horse under saddle, ranch riding, reining, and more.

The USEF Network will live stream two sessions from the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show in partnership with Horse & Country TV. These sessions are free for USEF members.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 12, catch all the action live from the afternoon session in the Josie Pakula Sotheby’s Equidome Arena. Disciplines featured include hunter, Western, and English pleasure, as well as hunter seat equitation medal classes.

On Saturday, February 13, the USEF Network will stream two reining championships and several Western horsemanship classes live from the Reining Arena, set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

COVID-19 Health and Safety Information

Individuals on the grounds must follow all rules and guidelines outlined in the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show’s COVID-19 Action Plan. Visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for you and your fellow attendees. The 2021 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is closed to spectators.

