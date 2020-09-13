PFHA Grand National Championship Show Celebrates Paso Fino’s Athleticism and Heritage

Perry, Ga. – The Paso Fino Horse Association's (PFHA) Grand National Championship Show kicks off on Monday, September 14, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga. The Grand National delivers six days of world-class competition featuring the best Paso Fino horses in the nation. From September 14-19, professional, amateur, and youth riders will exhibit these unique, naturally gaited horses, all competing for the glory of the title of champion.

These elite horses are showcased in a wide range of classes throughout the week, from equitation and country pleasure to conformation and horsemanship. Specialty classes include trail, Western pleasure, costume, and pleasure driving.

One of the most distinct attributes of the Paso Fino breed is its natural gait, completely unique to the breed. Adorned with the title “Smoothest Riding Horse in the World,” Paso Fino horses are even-tempered and full of energy, drive, and stamina. Bred for good physical balance, the Paso Fino is quick, sure-footed, and very athletic. Learn more about the Paso Fino.

New at the Grand National this year is the Super Horse Competition. Entries will compete in four elements, demonstrating the versatility and athleticism of the Paso Fino and vying for a piece of $10,000 in prize money.

Prize List

Class Schedule

How to Watch

The USEF Network is streaming every class of the Grand National. Tune in to the competition starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on September 14. Tune in on Thursday, September 17, to watch the inspiring Rescue class, and on Saturday, September 19, for the highly anticipated Largo Race.

COVID-19 Health and Safety

Remember to follow the Grand National’s safety measures with the PFHA Health and Safety Action Plan and the USEF COVID-19 Action Plan.

Visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for yourself and fellow participants.

Follow PFHA and US Equestrian

The Paso Fino Horse Association is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian. Keep up with the Grand National on Facebook and follow PFHA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Find out more about the Paso Fino horse and all of US Equestrian’s 29 recognized breeds and disciplines in this Learning Center video. Join the conversation and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Use #JoinTheJoy.

Photo by Cody Parmenter Photography