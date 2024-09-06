NEWSFLASH - U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team Clinches Team Gold at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Versailles, France – The U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team has clinched the gold medal following three team rides today from Roxanne Trunnell (Grade I) and Fanta Tastico H, Fiona Howard (Grade II) and Diamond Dunes, and Rebecca Hart (Grade III) and Floratina. This is the first ever team gold for the U.S. Para Dressage Program and their second consecutive Paralympic team medal. More news to follow.

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.